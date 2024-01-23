Investors assessed the possibility of a more dovish stance from the Bank of Canada. The Bank of Canada will likely hold its key overnight rate at a 22-year high of 5% on Wednesday. Money markets expect a 25 basis point cut by June. Tuesday’s USD/CAD outlook displayed a bullish stance, with the pair lingering close…
