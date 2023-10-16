A rally in oil prices on Friday strengthened the Canadian dollar. BOC’s Tiff Macklem noted that the recent rise in long-term bond yields couldn’t replace monetary policy. Money markets indicate a 36% chance of a BOC rate hike in October. Canadian dollar strength extended amid rising fuel prices, leading to a bullish USD/CAD outlook today….
