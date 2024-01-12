Oil rose after the US and the UK announced air and sea strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen. US consumer prices rose in December, coming in 0.3% higher for the month. Traders estimate a 73.2% likelihood of the Fed initiating its first 25 bps cut in March. The USD/CAD outlook took a bearish turn…

