The Canadian dollar strengthened after a massive surge in oil prices on Wednesday. The EIA reported a higher-than-expected draw in crude inventories last week. Traders expect US data on wholesale inflation, retail sales, and initial jobless claims. The USD/CAD outlook is dim on Thursday as the Canadian dollar gains momentum, riding high on a substantial…

The post USD/CAD Outlook: Loonie Strengthens Following Oil Price Surge appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story