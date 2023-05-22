Powell prefers a meeting-by-meeting approach in future policy decisions. Investors are awaiting more talks on the US debt ceiling. Canadian retail sales experienced a 1.4% decrease in March. Today’s USD/CAD outlook is bullish. On Monday, the dollar held steady as negotiations regarding the US debt ceiling were scheduled to resume. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell … Continued

