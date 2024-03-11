Canada’s jobs grew more than expected in February. The US unemployment rate surged to 3.9% compared to expectations of 3.7%. Oil fell on Friday and ended last week down as investors worried about demand in China. The USD/CAD outlook reveals a slight bearish tone as markets juxtapose Canada’s upbeat employment report with the mixed signals…

