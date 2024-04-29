Oil prices lost nearly 1% on Monday amid talks of a ceasefire in the Middle East war. Canadian wholesale trade declined by 1.3% in March. US data showed a moderate inflation increase in March. The USD/CAD outlook shows a slight bullish trend, with the Canadian dollar weakening in response to declining oil prices. At the…

