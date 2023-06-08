The Bank of Canada raised its overnight rate to a 22-year high of 4.75%. The Canadian dollar reached its strongest level in four weeks at 1.3322. The Bank of Canada expects inflation to decelerate to 3% during the summer. Today’s USD/CAD outlook is bearish. The US dollar decreased against the Canadian dollar, following a 0.24% … Continued

The post USD/CAD Outlook: Plunges After Surprise BoC Rate Hike appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story