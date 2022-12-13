Investors are awaiting the publication of US inflation figures. The BoC governor stated that the bank’s quick rate increases are beginning to weaken the economy. The BoC might need to raise rates higher to combat sticky inflation. On Tuesday, the USD/CAD outlook deteriorated as investors awaited the publication of US inflation figures and the conclusion … Continued

