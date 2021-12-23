USD/CAD shows some selling for the third day in a row and hit a fresh weekly low on Thursday. The drop in crude oil prices blew the crap out and helped limit losses to the modest strength of the dollar. Investors are eagerly awaiting Canadian and US macro releases. The USD/CAD outlook is bearish during … Continued
The post USD/CAD Outlook: Struggling Above 1.28 Ahead of Key Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Outlook: Struggling Above 1.28 Ahead of Key Data - December 23, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast: 1.3275 Continues to Hold After Poor UK Data - December 22, 2021
- Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/CHF – 22 Dec 2021 - December 22, 2021