Goldman Sachs no longer expects the Fed to raise interest rates this month. The market is pricing in a nearly 18% chance of the Fed maintaining its current rate. The Canadian economy outperformed expectations in February by creating 21,800 new jobs. Today’s USD/CAD outlook is bearish. The dollar index, which measures the dollar’s value in … Continued

