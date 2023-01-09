Wage growth slowed in the US, renewing hopes of a Fed pause. The Canadian economy added a significant number of jobs in December. There is a high chance that the BoC will hike rates by 25bps. Today’s USD/CAD outlook is bearish as the pair extends Friday’s move. The loonie rose on Friday after a major … Continued
