The US PPI decreased by the most in almost three years last month. Chinese exports soared 14.8% in March from the same month a year earlier. Oil lost some of its recent gains due to worries about an impending US recession. Today’s USD/CAD outlook is bearish. On Friday, speculators raised their bets of an impending … Continued
