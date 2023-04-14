The US PPI decreased by the most in almost three years last month. Chinese exports soared 14.8% in March from the same month a year earlier. Oil lost some of its recent gains due to worries about an impending US recession. Today’s USD/CAD outlook is bearish. On Friday, speculators raised their bets of an impending … Continued

The post USD/CAD Outlook: Tumbling to 1.33 Amid Easing US Inflation appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story