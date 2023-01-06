US economic data showed a persistently tight labor market. Initial jobless claims in the US fell to a three-month low last week. In November, Canada had a trade imbalance of C$41 million ($30.20 million). Today’s USD/CAD outlook is bullish as dollar strength continues. On Friday, the dollar maintained close to a one-month high as US … Continued
