Oil prices fell due to demand concerns after China’s disappointing pledge to improve its weak economy. Traders are gearing up for the Bank of Canada’s monetary policy decision. There is a 64% chance that the Fed will cut rates starting in June. The USD/CAD outlook signals optimism as the Canadian dollar weakens amid falling oil…

The post USD/CAD Outlook: Weaker Oil Weighs on Loonie, Eyes on BoC appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story