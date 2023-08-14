The bias is bullish if it stays above the median line (ml). 3501 represents the first target. The US and Canadian data should be decisive tomorrow. The USD/CAD price edged higher, trading at 1.3462 at the time of writing. The bias is bullish, so a further rise is highly probable. –Are you interested in learning … Continued
The post USD/CAD Price Aiming At 1.3500, Eyes on Canadian CPI appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Aiming At 1.3500, Eyes on Canadian CPI - August 14, 2023
- AUD/USD Outlook: China Property Woes Drive AUD to New Lows - August 14, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Greenback Hits Yearly Top Amid Risk Aversion - August 14, 2023