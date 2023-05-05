Problems in the banking sector added to speculation of US rate cuts later this year. The Fed increased rates by 25bps and hinted that it might halt its rapid tightening cycle. The Bank of Canada is prepared to raise interest rates further. Today’s USD/CAD price analysis is bearish. The dollar was broadly weaker on Friday … Continued

The post USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bearish Below 1.3500, Eying Jobs Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story