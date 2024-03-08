Crude imports to China rose in the first two months of the year. Data from Canada showed a larger-than-expected trade surplus in January. The US dollar weakened significantly after Powell’s testimony. The USD/CAD price analysis reveals a bearish trend as the Canadian dollar rose, fueled by surging oil prices. Simultaneously, the dollar’s decline, prompted by…

