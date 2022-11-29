Oil prices are falling as demand concerns grow due to China’s COVID restrictions. Chinese are protesting against President Xi Jinping’s zero-COVID policy. The dollar rose after hawkish remarks from Fed’s James Bullard. Today’s USD/CAD price analysis is bullish as the Canadian dollar weakens on lower oil prices. Tuesday’s early trade saw a decline in oil … Continued

