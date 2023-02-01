US data showed softening wage pressure. The US central bank is set to increase interest rates by 25 basis points. Canada’s economy likely stalled in December after expanding somewhat in November. Today’s USD/CAD price analysis is bearish. With investors eagerly expecting the outcome of a Federal Reserve policy meeting, the dollar was generally weak versus … Continued

