Canada’s inflation decreased from 6.8% in November to 6.3% in December. Consumers in Canada paid 13.1% less at the pump in December than in November. The probability of a quarter-point boost by the Bank of Canada next week has increased. Today’s USD/CAD price analysis is bearish ahead of another rate hike from the BoC. The … Continued

