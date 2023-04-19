US two-year Treasury rates climbed to a nearly one-month high of 4.231%. Fed’s James Bullard said he leans toward adding 75 basis points of tightening. The annual inflation rate in Canada decreased to 4.3% in March from 5.2% in February. Today’s USD/CAD price analysis is bullish. The dollar recovered on Wednesday after swinging back and … Continued
