The dollar weakened on Tuesday following its gain the day before. Canadian economic activity grew in January at its fastest rate in eight months. Investors are anticipating Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s address later today. Today’s USD/CAD price analysis is bearish. The dollar weakened on Tuesday following its gain the day before. However, it was still … Continued

