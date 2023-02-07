The dollar weakened on Tuesday following its gain the day before. Canadian economic activity grew in January at its fastest rate in eight months. Investors are anticipating Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s address later today. Today’s USD/CAD price analysis is bearish. The dollar weakened on Tuesday following its gain the day before. However, it was still … Continued
The post USD/CAD Price Analysis: Canada’s Ivey PMI Hits 8-Month High appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Canada’s Ivey PMI Hits 8-Month High - February 7, 2023
- AUD/USD Outlook: RBA Delivers 25bps Hike, Flags More to Come - February 7, 2023
- Gold Price Under Strong Downside Pressure After Hot NFP - February 6, 2023