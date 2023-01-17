Most Canadian firms anticipate a mild recession over the coming year. Business confidence in Canada continued to deteriorate in the fourth quarter. Consumer expectations for Canada’s inflation a year from now increased to a record-high 7.18%. Today’s USD/CAD price analysis is slightly bullish. According to a report released on Monday by the Bank of Canada, … Continued
The post USD/CAD Price Analysis: Canadian Firms Expect Mild Recession appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Canadian Firms Expect Mild Recession - January 17, 2023
- GBP/USD Outlook: Consolidating Ahead of Employment Data - January 17, 2023
- USD/CAD Outlook: Fed’s Rate-Hike Cycle Might Approach the End - January 16, 2023