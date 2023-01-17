Most Canadian firms anticipate a mild recession over the coming year. Business confidence in Canada continued to deteriorate in the fourth quarter. Consumer expectations for Canada’s inflation a year from now increased to a record-high 7.18%. Today’s USD/CAD price analysis is slightly bullish. According to a report released on Monday by the Bank of Canada, … Continued

The post USD/CAD Price Analysis: Canadian Firms Expect Mild Recession appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story