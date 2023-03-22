Investors are awaiting the Fed rate decision. Markets are pricing in an 86% chance of a 25bps rate hike. Canada’s annual inflation rate decreased more than anticipated to 5.2% in February. Today’s USD/CAD price analysis is slightly bullish. The dollar was trapped near five-week lows as investors awaited information on the Federal Reserve’s direction in … Continued

The post USD/CAD Price Analysis: Cautious Tone Ahead of FOMC Meeting appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story