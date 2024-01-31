The dollar is on track for its most significant monthly gain since September. Investors will closely watch for any hints from Fed Chair Jerome Powell regarding the possibility of a rate cut in March. Analysts predict that Canadian GDP will show a 0.1% increase in November. In today’s USD/CAD price analysis, the scales tilt slightly…

