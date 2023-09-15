The dollar significantly increased overnight following a boost in US retail sales. The loonie strengthened amid improved investor sentiment and a rise in the price of oil. Canada’s wholesale trade grew by 0.2% in July compared to June. Today’s USD/CAD price analysis is bearish as the dollar eased from its overnight gains against other currencies….

