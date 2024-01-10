The dollar has risen by 1% this month, recovering from a 2% drop in December. The Canadian dollar weakened to a nearly four-week low on Tuesday. Data from Canada revealed a narrowing trade surplus to C$1.6 billion in November. Wednesday’s USD/CAD price analysis painted a bullish picture, with the dollar holding its ground in a…

The post USD/CAD Price Analysis: Dollar Stays Firm on Eve of Inflation Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story