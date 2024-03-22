The dollar recovered after US economic data pointed to a strong economy. Data on Thursday revealed a drop in initial jobless claims from last week. Inflation in Canada fell more than expected in February. Friday’s USD/CAD price analysis points northward as the dollar rides high on positive US data. Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar is weaker…

