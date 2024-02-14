The dollar rallied on upbeat inflation data. Core US inflation rose to 0.4% in January, beating forecasts. The probability of a cut in May has dropped below 50%. Wednesday’s USD/CAD price analysis painted a bullish picture, with the pair lingering near the highs hit on Tuesday. –Are you interested to learn more about forex options…

