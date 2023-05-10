US President Joe Biden and leading lawmakers failed to resolve the debt ceiling crisis. Investors are awaiting the US inflation report. More speculators are holding bearish bets against the loonie. Today’s USD/CAD price analysis is bearish. The dollar was down on Wednesday after US President Joe Biden and leading lawmakers failed to resolve the debt … Continued

