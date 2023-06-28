Canada’s annual inflation rate decreased to 3.4% from April’s 4.4%. Money markets perceive a roughly 60% likelihood of a BOC rate hike in July. Oil fell amid demand worries as the ECB plans more rate hikes. Today’s USD/CAD price analysis is bullish. The Canadian dollar lost strength against the US dollar following data that revealed … Continued

