Data from Canada revealed a smaller-than-expected 0.2% expansion in the economy. Investors are currently placing a 60% chance the BoC will cut rates in June. While investors expect 54bps of cuts in Canada, they only expect 32bps in the US. The USD/CAD price analysis turned bullish as data from Canada and the US underscored the…

The post USD/CAD Price Analysis: Evident Policy Outlook Divergence appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story