Data from Canada revealed a smaller-than-expected 0.2% expansion in the economy. Investors are currently placing a 60% chance the BoC will cut rates in June. While investors expect 54bps of cuts in Canada, they only expect 32bps in the US. The USD/CAD price analysis turned bullish as data from Canada and the US underscored the…
The post USD/CAD Price Analysis: Evident Policy Outlook Divergence appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Evident Policy Outlook Divergence - May 1, 2024
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Buyers Dominate Ahead of FOMC - April 30, 2024
- Gold Price Turns Bearish as FOMC Meeting Looms - April 30, 2024