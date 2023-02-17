The number of individuals filing new applications for unemployment benefits in the US unexpectedly declined last week. US producer prices increased in January at the quickest rate in seven months. Canada’s labor market is still too tight, and the economy is too hot. On Friday, USD/CAD price analysis shows a strong bullish bias as the … Continued

