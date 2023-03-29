The world’s financial markets have regained some stability. Traders remain alert for any new banking system vulnerabilities. Canada presented a budget aimed at luring investment in the low-carbon economy. Today’s USD/CAD price analysis is bearish. After two days of losses, the safe-haven US dollar continued to lag on Wednesday as the world’s financial markets regained … Continued
