Consumer spending went up in the US in October. Investors are not expecting another big rate hike from the BoC. The chances of a 50bps BoC hike have gone down to 10%. Today’s USD/CAD price analysis is slightly bullish as the Canadian dollar weakens on reduced bets of a big hike by the BoC. The … Continued

The post USD/CAD Price Analysis: Investors Cut Bets on Big BoC Hike appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story