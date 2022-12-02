Consumer spending went up in the US in October. Investors are not expecting another big rate hike from the BoC. The chances of a 50bps BoC hike have gone down to 10%. Today’s USD/CAD price analysis is slightly bullish as the Canadian dollar weakens on reduced bets of a big hike by the BoC. The … Continued
