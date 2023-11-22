Canada’s annual inflation rate dropped more than anticipated to 3.1%. Money markets have almost completely factored in a BoC rate cut by April. Speculators have boosted their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar. Wednesday’s USD/CAD price analysis painted a bullish picture, influenced by data on Tuesday revealing a decrease in Canada’s inflation. Moreover, investors were…

