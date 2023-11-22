Canada’s annual inflation rate dropped more than anticipated to 3.1%. Money markets have almost completely factored in a BoC rate cut by April. Speculators have boosted their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar. Wednesday’s USD/CAD price analysis painted a bullish picture, influenced by data on Tuesday revealing a decrease in Canada’s inflation. Moreover, investors were…
The post USD/CAD Price Analysis: Loonie Loses Strength as Inflation Dips appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Retains Bid Tone at 10-Week Top - November 22, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Loonie Loses Strength as Inflation Dips - November 22, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: China’s Currency Adjustment Lifts Aussie - November 21, 2023