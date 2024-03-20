The dollar is gaining ground as traders prepare for the outcome of the FOMC policy meeting. Markets expect the Fed to hold rates at Wednesday’s meeting. Data on Tuesday revealed a significant decline in Canada’s inflation. The USD/CAD price analysis is bullish on Wednesday, with the greenback on the front foot ahead of the FOMC…
