Markets indicate a roughly 55% probability of a 0.25% increase this month. Canada’s inflation decreased significantly to 3.4% in May from 4.4%. Canada’s GDP will likely grow at an annualized pace of 1.3% this year. Today’s USD/CAD price analysis is bullish. While economists express greater confidence in another rate hike, financial markets indicate a roughly … Continued
The post USD/CAD Price Analysis: Markets Divided on July BOC Hike appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Markets Divided on July BOC Hike - July 7, 2023
- GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Steady Ahead of US Employment Data - July 7, 2023
- Gold Price Sees Dead Cat Bounce Ahead of US ADP Data - July 6, 2023