Markets indicate a roughly 55% probability of a 0.25% increase this month. Canada’s inflation decreased significantly to 3.4% in May from 4.4%. Canada’s GDP will likely grow at an annualized pace of 1.3% this year. Today’s USD/CAD price analysis is bullish. While economists express greater confidence in another rate hike, financial markets indicate a roughly … Continued

