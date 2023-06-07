On Tuesday, the Canadian dollar reached a nearly four-week high against the greenback. Money markets estimate approximately a 45% probability of the BOC raising rates. Investors expect the Fed to hold rates at the next meeting. Today’s USD/CAD price analysis is bearish. The Canadian dollar hovered near an almost four-week high against the greenback. -Are … Continued
The post USD/CAD Price Analysis: Markets Predict a BOC Rate Hike appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Markets Predict a BOC Rate Hike - June 7, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Poor US Services Data Fueling USD Shorts - June 6, 2023
- Gold Price Attracting Longs Above $1,954, Focus on Key Events - June 6, 2023