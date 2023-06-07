On Tuesday, the Canadian dollar reached a nearly four-week high against the greenback. Money markets estimate approximately a 45% probability of the BOC raising rates. Investors expect the Fed to hold rates at the next meeting. Today’s USD/CAD price analysis is bearish. The Canadian dollar hovered near an almost four-week high against the greenback. -Are … Continued

