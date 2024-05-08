The Canadian dollar fell on interest rate differentials and lower oil prices. The Ivey PMI revealed that economic activity in Canada expanded faster in April. American Petroleum Institute data revealed a jump in US crude inventories last week. The USD/CAD price analysis shows a soaring bullish sentiment as the Canadian dollar slides on interest rate…

The post USD/CAD Price Analysis: Policy Divergence Weighs on Loonie appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story