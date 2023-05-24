The likelihood of the Fed hiking in June has risen to nearly 30%. Flash US Services PMI Index climbed to 55.1, the highest reading since April 2022. There was a decline of 0.2% in Canada’s producer prices in April. Tooday’s USD/CAD price analysis is bullish as the dollar strengthens on rate hike bets. US economic … Continued

The post USD/CAD Price Analysis: Rate Hike Bets Climb on Upbeat US Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story