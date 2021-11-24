USD/CAD Price Analysis: Recovering to 1.27 as USD Firms, WTI Pullback

After a steep correction on Tuesday, USD/CAD is rising towards 1.2700 again. USD strength buoys the spot as risk-off sentiment pushes WTI bulls to take a break. The fresh direction will likely come from US data dumps and FOMC minutes. The USD/CAD price analysis shows that the minor downside correction is over, and the pair … Continued
