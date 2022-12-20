Retail sales in the United States decreased more than forecasted in November. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits in the US decreased by 20,000. Oil prices fell by roughly 2% as traders fretted about the future of fuel demand. Today’s USD/CAD price analysis is bullish as the dollar strengthens against the Canadian dollar. Retail sales … Continued

