Oil prices increased, driven by geopolitical tensions and disruptions in US oil output. The US dollar extended its recent gains due to positive US labor market data. Economists anticipate a 0.1% dip in Canada’s sales. A bearish tone emerged in the USD/CAD price analysis on Friday, propelled by surging oil prices amid geopolitical tensions and…

