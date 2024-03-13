The dollar strengthened on Tuesday after US inflation data beat forecasts. Annual US inflation rose by 3.2%. Oil fell on Tuesday after a higher-than-expected US oil production forecast. The USD/CAD price analysis reveals a subtle bullish tilt on Wednesday in response to the dollar’s resurgence after an upbeat inflation report. Simultaneously, the Canadian dollar is…

The post USD/CAD Price Analysis: Strengthens Following Upbeat CPI appeared first on Forex Crunch.

