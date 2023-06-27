The Canadian dollar traded near a nine-month high against the US dollar. Oil rose due to potential supply disruptions intensified by political instability in Russia. The annual growth rate of Canada’s consumer price index will likely decline to 3.4% in May. Today’s USD/CAD price analysis is bearish. The Canadian dollar traded near a nine-month high … Continued

