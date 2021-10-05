USD/CAD Price Attempts a Rally Above 1.26, WTI Gains Limit Gains

USD/CAD price struggles to gain as the WTI gains keep the pair under pressure. Canadian employment data on Friday may provide some directional bias to the market. Risk-off sentiment stemming from Chinese real estate may lend some support to the US dollar being a safe haven asset. The USD/CAD price analysis suggests a neutral stance … Continued
