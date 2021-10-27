USD/CAD Price Breaks 1.24 amid WTI Fall, Awaits BoC

USD/CAD price managed to break the 1.2400 level and look positive for further gains. Crude oil prices fell overnight that providing room to the USD/CAD bulls. Market participants are awaiting the BoC decision for further fresh impetus. At the start of the European session, the USD/CAD price broke through the 1.2400 level and rallied to … Continued

