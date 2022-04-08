USD/CAD Price Bullish Around 1.26, Eying Canadian Jobs Data

The USD/CAD pair developed a new leg higher after signaling exhausted sellers. Worse than expected, Canadian data could boost the pair. A new higher high could activate an upside continuation. The USD/CAD price ended its downside movement and developed a new leg higher. The pair is trading at the 1.2589 level at the time of … Continued

